Lockerbie: Remembering 'my two girls'

A Lockerbie woman has told how the belongings of two crash victims led her to discover they had both been born and died on the same day.

On returning home following the atrocity on 21 December 1988, Josephine Donaldson, found a handbag containing 21st birthday cards sitting in her garden. The bag belonged to Syracuse University student, Nicole Boulanger, whose body was never recovered.

Josephine volunteered to help authorities collect, wash and return the belongings of crash victims to their respective families. She uncovered more birthday cards which belonged to Amy Beth Shapiro, who had also been killed.

Ever since, Josephine has remembered the two women she calls "my girls" - and in October this year she travelled to Syracuse to meet their families.