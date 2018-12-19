Sandstorm covers Angus golf club

Video

An Angus golf club has begun the huge task of clearing hundreds of tons of sand from greens and fairways after being hit by Storm Deirdre.

The second hole at Montrose Golf Links 1562 course was covered in sand over the weekend.

The club hired an industrial blower but wet weather has meant the sand must now be removed by hand.

The club's head greenkeeper Darren McLaughlin said he had "never seen anything like this".