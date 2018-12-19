Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Deirdre sandstorm covers Angus golf club
An Angus golf club has begun the huge task of clearing hundreds of tons of sand from greens and fairways after being hit by Storm Deirdre.
The second hole at Montrose Golf Links 1562 course was covered in sand over the weekend.
The club hired an industrial blower but wet weather has meant the sand must now be removed by hand.
The club's head greenkeeper Darren McLaughlin said he had "never seen anything like this".
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window