Major blaze at historic golf club

Major blaze at Machrihanish Golf Club
A fire has caused serious damage to buildings at Machrihanish Golf Club in Argyll and Bute
The alarm was raised at about lunchtime on Wednesday.
No-one was injured but video on social media showed the roof of the club house was well alight.
Video courtesy of Machrihanish Online
19 Dec 2018
