Major blaze at historic golf club
Major blaze at Machrihanish Golf Club

A fire has caused serious damage to buildings at Machrihanish Golf Club in Argyll and Bute

The alarm was raised at about lunchtime on Wednesday.

No-one was injured but video on social media showed the roof of the club house was well alight.

  • 19 Dec 2018