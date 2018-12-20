Police raid Scotland's biggest drugs factory

Video

Four men have been jailed for 19 years for running one of Scotland's biggest illegal drugs factories.

A police raid on the premises, in Paisley, uncovered an operation capable of producing 250,000 pills an hour.

Officers also found a stash of more than 1.6 million pills.

Etizolam, also known as "fake valium" and dubbed the "blue plague", was previously a so-called legal high before being classified as an illegal drug following a number of deaths linked to its consumption.

Footage: Crown Office