Police raid Scotland's biggest drugs factory
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police raid one of Scotland's biggest drugs factories

Four men have been jailed for 19 years for running one of Scotland's biggest illegal drugs factories.

A police raid on the premises, in Paisley, uncovered an operation capable of producing 250,000 pills an hour.

Officers also found a stash of more than 1.6 million pills.

Etizolam, also known as "fake valium" and dubbed the "blue plague", was previously a so-called legal high before being classified as an illegal drug following a number of deaths linked to its consumption.

Footage: Crown Office

  • 20 Dec 2018