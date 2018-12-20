Police raid Scotland's biggest drugs factory

Media player
Police raid one of Scotland's biggest drugs factories
Four men have been jailed for 19 years for running one of Scotland's biggest illegal drugs factories.
A police raid on the premises, in Paisley, uncovered an operation capable of producing 250,000 pills an hour.
Officers also found a stash of more than 1.6 million pills.
Etizolam, also known as "fake valium" and dubbed the "blue plague", was previously a so-called legal high before being classified as an illegal drug following a number of deaths linked to its consumption.
20 Dec 2018
