'I was deliberately infected with Hep C'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was deliberately infected with Hep C'

An Edinburgh man has been telling how he was infected with Hep C on purpose at a time he was involved in drug dealing.

Deano Stewart is now undergoing treatment and taking steps to turn his life around.

The Scottish government has pledged to eliminate the chronic viral infection from the country by 2030.

  • 21 Dec 2018