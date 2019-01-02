How do trans people choose their name?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do trans people decide their name?

Imagine living with a name that is not quite right - but you have the chance to change it.

Selecting a new moniker is often an important part of the transition process for trans people. But many struggle with the decision and ponder for years on what to choose.

Here, we speak to four people from Scotland who have taken the name-change journey.

  • 02 Jan 2019