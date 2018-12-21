Grandpa builds Christmas grotto in loft

Video

Grandad Jimmy Murphy has transformed the loft of his one-bedroom flat into a Christmas grotto.

Mr Murphy, 87, builds the grotto as a festive treat for family and friends in Prestwick, Ayrshire. Wife Betty, also 87, provides the carol singing.

Every year he decorates the small loft with toys, ornaments, train sets and hundreds of fairy lights.

Granddaughter Claire McGahon filmed this year's grotto and shared it on Facebook to spread their Christmas joy.

Ms McGahon said: "He has always been doing it for as long as I can remember, he is so creative.

"The Grotto has been growing every year and it gets better and better."

Mr Murphy begins planning and building his grotto in November, taking weeks to add all the small details.

As well as his loft project, he also builds the Christmas manger at his local church.