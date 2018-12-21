Lockerbie victims remembered

Video

A service has taken place in southern Scotland to remember the victims of the Lockerbie bombing 30 years on.

Wreaths were laid at a memorial garden in the town to honour the 270 people killed when Pan Am Flight 103 was blown up on 21 December 1988.

Jeff Browne, moderator of the presbytery of Annandale and Eskdale, paid tribute to those lost in a "senseless act".

Eleven people in Lockerbie died along with 259 passengers and crew on board the plane bound for New York.