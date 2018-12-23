Media player
Old and young come together to learn
Older people are going into primary schools in Scotland to help children with their literacy and numeracy skills.
It's part of a project taking place in West Lothian, where volunteers spend a few hours in the schools each week helping the children and their teachers.
The scheme is being masterminded by Strathclyde University and researchers want to measure the benefits to both the children and the older people.
23 Dec 2018
