Old and young come together to learn
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Old and young come together to learn

Older people are going into primary schools in Scotland to help children with their literacy and numeracy skills.

It's part of a project taking place in West Lothian, where volunteers spend a few hours in the schools each week helping the children and their teachers.

The scheme is being masterminded by Strathclyde University and researchers want to measure the benefits to both the children and the older people.

  • 23 Dec 2018