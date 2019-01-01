Iolaire disaster remembered

Media player
Iolaire disaster near Stornoway remembered
A national commemorative service is to take place to mark 100 years since the Iolaire disaster in the Western Isles.
More than 200 men, returning home after the end of World War One, died when the naval yacht sank just yards from the Lewis coastline on 1 January 1919.
01 Jan 2019
