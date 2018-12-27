Firefighters tackle Greenock building blaze

Media player
Firefighters tackle building blaze in Greenock
Firefighters are tackling a large fire in a building in Greenock town centre.
Crews were called to the scene in Jamaica Street at about 17:07.
The fire service said a number of engines had been mobilised and firefighters were dealing with a "large, well-developed" blaze.
27 Dec 2018
