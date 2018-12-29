Scientists' dementia 'buddy scheme'
A pioneering project to investigate dementia has been set up in Scotland.

The "buddy scheme" pairs University of Edinburgh researchers with people who are living with the disease so they can learn from each other.

It is headed by Dr Chris Henstridge of the university's Centre for Discovery Brain Sciences.

