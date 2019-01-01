Factory role for amputee veteran

Video

Ex-soldier Gary Jamieson lost both legs and an arm in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.

The 38-year-old spent six years in rehab after suffering catastrophic injuries.

He was one of the first to sign up for training at a new factory in Bishopton in Renfrewshire designed to give veterans a chance to retrain.

None of the equipment in the factory is adapted. It is left to those involved to find ways to work it safely, preparing them for the real world.