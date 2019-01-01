Factory role for amputee veteran

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Factory role gives amputee veteran chance to retrain
Ex-soldier Gary Jamieson lost both legs and an arm in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2010.
The 38-year-old spent six years in rehab after suffering catastrophic injuries.
He was one of the first to sign up for training at a new factory in Bishopton in Renfrewshire designed to give veterans a chance to retrain.
None of the equipment in the factory is adapted. It is left to those involved to find ways to work it safely, preparing them for the real world.
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-46721408/factory-role-gives-amputee-veteran-chance-to-retrainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window