Video

The Scottish director of a new film about the world's most famous comedy double act described it as "a love story about these two guys, who just happened to be Laurel and Hardy".

When Aberdeenshire-born director Jon S Baird first read the script for Stan & Ollie, which tells the story of Laurel and Hardy's final tour of the UK and Ireland, he says he "actually cried".

Whilst researching the film, he also discovered the duo's strong links to Scotland, and in particular Glasgow.