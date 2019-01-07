High winds whip up 'sand storm'

Media player
High winds whip up Thurso beach 'sand storm'
Witnesses have spoken of a "sand storm" being created near Thurso beach as high winds hit much of Scotland.
Police have warned of dangerous driving conditions during gale force winds.
A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for high winds affecting north, west and north east Scotland is in force until 06:00 on Tuesday.
Ann Miller shared a video of what she saw in Thurso.
