High winds whip up 'sand storm'

High winds whip up Thurso beach 'sand storm'

Witnesses have spoken of a "sand storm" being created near Thurso beach as high winds hit much of Scotland.

Police have warned of dangerous driving conditions during gale force winds.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for high winds affecting north, west and north east Scotland is in force until 06:00 on Tuesday.

Ann Miller shared a video of what she saw in Thurso.

  • 07 Jan 2019