Judge says Salmond investigation unlawful

The Scottish government has admitted acting unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment claims against Alex Salmond.

Allegations against the former first minister, which he denies, were made to the Scottish government a year ago.

The government has now admitted it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" in the case.

As a result, it conceded defeat in its legal fight with Mr Salmond.

Judge Lord Pentland said that the government's actions had been "unlawful in respect that they were procedurally unfair" and had been "tainted with apparent bias".