Vandalism devastates gymnastics club

Vandalism devastates Fife gymnastics club
A Fife gymnastics club has been left devastated after vandals broke in and destroyed £40,000 of equipment.
Seventeen pieces of specialist equipment have been damaged or destroyed.
The vandals broke in to Balwearie Gymnastics Club at some point between Friday 21 December and Thursday 27 December. Police are investigating the incident.
08 Jan 2019
