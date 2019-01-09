Media player
Holyrood mouse: A squeak is a long time in politics
MSPs at Holyrood had an unwelcome guest during a meeting.
A mouse was pictured running around the room as Labour MSP Johann Lamont was speaking.
Perhaps Larry, the Downing Street cat, could help out and come and catch the Holyrood mouse?
09 Jan 2019
