A squeak is a long time in politics
Holyrood mouse: A squeak is a long time in politics

MSPs at Holyrood had an unwelcome guest during a meeting.

A mouse was pictured running around the room as Labour MSP Johann Lamont was speaking.

Perhaps Larry, the Downing Street cat, could help out and come and catch the Holyrood mouse?

  • 09 Jan 2019