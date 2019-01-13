The People's Friend celebrates 150 years
The People's Friend magazine is celebrating its 150th birthday.

First launched in Dundee in 1869, the weekly publication is the world's longest-running women's magazine.

Today it sells about 170,000 copies each week, both in the UK and abroad.

Its editor Angela Gilchrist says that reaching the milestone is "proof of the relationship with our readers".

