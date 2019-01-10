Sturgeon: 'I've tried to do the right thing'

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that she had "tried to do the right thing" over the Alex Salmond investigation.

Her response came after she was quizzed at FMQs about her meetings with the former first minister.

Ms Sturgeon said: "It seems to me that I am being simultaneously accused of being involved in a conspiracy against Alex Salmond, and also of colluding with Alex Salmond.

"Nothing could be further from the truth in both of those - neither of those things are true.

"Since I found out about the investigation I have tried to do the right thing in a situation which, no matter what happened, was never going to be easy for me."