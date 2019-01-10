Amputee 'thrilled' after hand transplant

Media player
Quadruple amputee 'thrilled' after double hand transplant
Five years after becoming a quadruple amputee, Corinne Hutton now has hands.
In a video on her charity's twitter pages, she said she felt thrilled following a double hand transplant.
The procedure was carried out at Leeds General Infirmary.
Corinne, from Lochwinnoch, set up Finding Your Feet to support people affected by amputation or limb difference.
