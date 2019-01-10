What's keeping Highland pubs going?
Highland pubs are bucking the trend of decline.

Since 2008, almost a quarter of pubs in the UK have shut, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis.

However, pubs in the Highlands and Islands appear to be doing well despite the UK-wide trend.

