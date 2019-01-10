Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What's keeping Highland pubs going?
Highland pubs are bucking the trend of decline.
Since 2008, almost a quarter of pubs in the UK have shut, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis.
However, pubs in the Highlands and Islands appear to be doing well despite the UK-wide trend.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window