The mysterious 'Banksy of sculpture'
Sculptures have been popping up in the bay in the north east of Scotland - and the artist behind them remains a mystery.
The latest addition to the series around Stonehaven made an appearance in late December.
The artworks on the bay include a seal, a Viking boat, two fishing boats and a lighthouse.
10 Jan 2019
