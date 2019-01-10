The mysterious 'Banksy of sculpture'
Video

Sculptures have been popping up in the bay in the north east of Scotland - and the artist behind them remains a mystery.

The latest addition to the series around Stonehaven made an appearance in late December.

The artworks on the bay include a seal, a Viking boat, two fishing boats and a lighthouse.

  • 10 Jan 2019