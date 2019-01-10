Maid of the Loch slips back into water
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Maid of the Loch slips back into water

An attempt to take Maid of the Loch out of Loch Lomond has been abandoned for the day after the paddle steamer broke free

As it was being hauled onto the slipway by the original winchhouse, it ran back down into the loch.

The 65-year-old ship was being taken out of the water for restoration work.

  • 10 Jan 2019