Video

Police have begun an investigation after "shameful and unacceptable" videos giving tips to men on how to pick up women were posted online.

Glasgow-based Adnan Ahmed, known to his YouTube followers as "Addy Agame", features in the films which have been condemned as "predatory".

Two women have told the BBC they were left distressed by his approaches.

However, Mr Ahmed believes his videos are nothing more than a "bunch of guys talking to a bunch of girls".