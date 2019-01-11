Concerns over missed doctors' appointments
People with long-term mental health conditions who miss medical appointments are eight times more likely to die early, according to new research.

The study by researchers at the University of Glasgow looked at people who repeatedly fail to attend GP appointments.

Lead researcher Dr Ross McQueenie said the health service needs to look again at how it responds to these patients.

