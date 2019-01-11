Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Concerns over missed doctors' appointments
People with long-term mental health conditions who miss medical appointments are eight times more likely to die early, according to new research.
The study by researchers at the University of Glasgow looked at people who repeatedly fail to attend GP appointments.
Lead researcher Dr Ross McQueenie said the health service needs to look again at how it responds to these patients.
-
11 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window