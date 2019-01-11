Andy Murray, age 14, on Wimbledon hopes

Media player
Fourteen-year-old Andy Murray on Wimbledon hopes
Andy Murray is one of Britain's greatest-ever tennis players.
BBC Scotland interviewed him in 2001, when he was just 14 and had hopes to play at Wimbledon one day.
Of course, he did not just go on to play at Wimbledon - he won it twice.
11 Jan 2019
