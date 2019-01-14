Caledonian Canal closes for repairs
A programme of "critical repairs" has started on the Caledonian Canal.

The waterway is closed to through traffic as lock gates are replaced at Kytra and Fort Augustus.

Scottish Canals has promised it will be "updating and informing" canal users on the work, which is scheduled to last three months.

