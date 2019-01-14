Life-extending cancer drug given go-ahead

Video

A drug used to treat advanced breast cancer, has been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland.

Alison Tait, 49, has already benefited from the drug Perjeta after receiving it through private healthcare.

A single parent from Edinburgh, she has HER2-positive secondary breast cancer but the treatment allowed her to return to work and enjoy a social life.

The decision to approve the drug brings patients in Scotland in line with those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who already have access to Perjeta on the NHS.