Chinese New Year plans for Edinburgh

Chinese New Year celebration planned for Edinburgh
Edinburgh is to host Scotland's largest ever Chinese New Year celebration.
A concert at the Usher Hall and a giant lantern at Edinburgh Zoo are among the events that have been planned.
The celebrations will take place next month, welcoming the Zodiac Year of the Pig.
14 Jan 2019
