Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters rescue a trampoline from the roof of a house
The trampoline damaged a chimney and a car from its rooftop perch in the Scottish Borders.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-46877237/firefighters-rescue-a-trampoline-from-the-roof-of-a-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window