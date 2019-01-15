'Mary Queen of Scots' Scottish premiere

Media player
Stars of Mary Queen of Scots film attend Scottish premiere
Some of the stars of Mary Queen of Scots attended the film's Scottish premiere in Edinburgh.
Saoirse Ronan, who plays the young monarch, was joined by Scottish actors Jack Lowden and James McArdle at the event.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was also among guests at the screening at Edinburgh Castle.
15 Jan 2019
