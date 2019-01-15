Sturgeon reacts to Brexit vote result
Scotland's first minister has called for Brexit to be delayed so another referendum can be held after MPs emphatically rejected Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was time to "take this issue back to the electorate" after the prime minister suffered the largest defeat in UK parliamentary history.

  • 15 Jan 2019