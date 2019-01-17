Media player
Nicola Sturgeon will appear at Holyrood's Salmond inquiry
Nicola Sturgeon has told parliament that she will answer questions from a special Holyrood committee into the handling of sexual conduct allegations against Alex Salmond.
Asked by Scottish Conservative deputy leader Jackson Carlaw if she would appear personally at the committee, the first minister replied: "As first minister I don't consider it optional for me as to whether or not I appear before parliamentary committees. That is a part of my job and a part of my responsibility. I can't believe that Jackson Carlaw would have doubt that for a second."
17 Jan 2019
