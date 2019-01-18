Media player
Being vegan when you're on a budget
Not just for Veganuary - this student couple talk about shopping, cooking and eating on a budget.
Jess have been vegan for three years and inspired her boyfriend Jed to try it.
The couple, who study environmental science at UHI Inverness, believe being vegan has improved their health and that a vegan diet can be healthy and affordable.
18 Jan 2019
