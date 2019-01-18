'My new hands will change my life'

Video

Double hand transplant patient Corinne Hutton talks about her life-changing surgery.

Corinne lost her hands and feet in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her.

After many false alarms, she learned in early January that a match for her own blood group, skin tone and hand size had been found.

The mother, from Lochwinnoch in Renrewshire, is grateful for her surgeons and donor that made this possible, and cannot wait to hold her son’s hand.