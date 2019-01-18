Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My new hands will change my life'
Double hand transplant patient Corinne Hutton talks about her life-changing surgery.
Corinne lost her hands and feet in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her.
After many false alarms, she learned in early January that a match for her own blood group, skin tone and hand size had been found.
The mother, from Lochwinnoch in Renrewshire, is grateful for her surgeons and donor that made this possible, and cannot wait to hold her son’s hand.
-
18 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window