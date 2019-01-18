'We want to lay our sister to rest'

Media player
'We want to lay our missing sister to rest'
Mary Duncan's sisters have spoken of their 43-year search for her.
The then 17-year-old left her home, in Bonhill, on 19 March 1976.
She told her family she was going to meet a friend.
Mary has not been seen since.
18 Jan 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window