'We want to lay our sister to rest'
Mary Duncan's sisters have spoken of their 43-year search for her.

The then 17-year-old left her home, in Bonhill, on 19 March 1976.

She told her family she was going to meet a friend.

Mary has not been seen since.

  • 18 Jan 2019