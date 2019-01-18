Media player
Are these the faces of the future?
More than 100 objects, from early mechanised devices to those which are eerily lifelike, have been brought together as part of an exhibition of robotics at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Some of the most sophisticated humanoid robots in the world, capable of emulating movement and emotion, can be found at the exhibition.
Edinburgh has established itself as a centre of robotic excellence and some of the work created in the city is also on display.
18 Jan 2019
