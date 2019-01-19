Pigeon disease 'very unusual' in the UK
A fungal infection caused by pigeon droppings has been detected in two patients at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A non-public room, thought to contain machinery, was identified as a likely source and the droppings removed.

The disease is not common in the UK.

