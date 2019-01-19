Media player
Shop badly damaged by digger
A digger has been driven into a shop in Moray.
The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.
Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.
Video from JasperImage.
19 Jan 2019
