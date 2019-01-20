Media player
Hospital infection 'outside inquiry needed'
A former health secretary has said there should be an outside inquiry into the fungal infection outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
MSP Alex Neil said it should look at how the contamination, associated with pigeon droppings, happened - and how the health board responded.
20 Jan 2019
