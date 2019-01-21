The food being rescued and sold to prevent waste
Edinburgh shop rescues and sells food to prevent waste

A recycled food shop has been set up in Edinburgh to prevent surplus food from shops ending up in the bin.

The Food Sharing Hub allows people to pay as much as they want for the rescued food, which is past its "best before date".

The group aims to reduce food waste in the capital.

