Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘The life I had died when Paul died’
The wife of a man who recorded a video diary of his cancer treatment for BBC Radio 5 Live has said she's starting a new chapter of her life since his death.
Paul Meisak from Glasgow died in October 2018.
Since then his wife Bridget has put their home up for rent, sold her car, left her job and is going travelling in France with Paul’s blessing.
Speaking to 5 Live’s Rachel Burden she said that she couldn't see herself staying in the house on her own, and that she had talked to Paul “about me going away and doing some travelling”.
21 Jan 2019
