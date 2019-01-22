Dippy the dinosaur opens to public in Glasgow
Dippy the dinosaur goes on display in Glasgow

Dippy, the 70ft (21m) long replica diplodocus skeleton, opens to the public in Glasgow.

Dipodocus carnegii, a sauropod, was named after Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie who funded the excavation in Wyoming in 1899.

Dippy is one of several replicas donated by Carnegie to several countries around the world.

