Health minister offers sympathies to families

Jeane Freeman: 'Sympathies go to families'
Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman tells MSPs that the death of a child to a Glasgow hospital was linked to an infection caused by pigeon excrement.
She explained that two patients who died had both tested positive for fungus.
Ms Freeman added: "In December a post-mortem of a child who had passed away had confirmed that cryptococcal was both present and a contributory factor in their death. I know I speak for the whole chamber when I say for both families our thoughts and sympathies go to them."
22 Jan 2019
