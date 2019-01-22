Health minister offers sympathies to families

Video

Scotland's Health Secretary Jeane Freeman tells MSPs that the death of a child to a Glasgow hospital was linked to an infection caused by pigeon excrement.

She explained that two patients who died had both tested positive for fungus.

Ms Freeman added: "In December a post-mortem of a child who had passed away had confirmed that cryptococcal was both present and a contributory factor in their death. I know I speak for the whole chamber when I say for both families our thoughts and sympathies go to them."