Striking gold while combing the beach
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Striking gold while out on the beach

From diamond rings to messages in bottles - Alan Leask knows Otterswick Beach like the back of his hand.

The resident of Yell, one of the UK’s most northerly islands, says he knows every stone, pebble, and blade of grass along the shore.

It’s on that beach that he has made some interesting discoveries over the last few years

  • 23 Jan 2019