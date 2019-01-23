Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Striking gold while out on the beach
From diamond rings to messages in bottles - Alan Leask knows Otterswick Beach like the back of his hand.
The resident of Yell, one of the UK’s most northerly islands, says he knows every stone, pebble, and blade of grass along the shore.
It’s on that beach that he has made some interesting discoveries over the last few years
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window