'Gaming has made me a lot more open'
From Obama Llama to Magic the Gathering, this comic book store offers people the chance to play some of their favourite games and meet new people.
Jason Wilson, who owns Ellerium Games in Inverness, hosts a board game event and encourages people from different backgrounds to come along and try something different.
For Jason and many of the people who take part in the event, it's more than just a place to hang out.
24 Jan 2019
