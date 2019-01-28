Media player
CCTV shows missing Kilbarchan pensioner Allan Burns
Police Scotland have released CCTV footage which shows missing Kilbarchan pensioner Allan Burns.
The 71-year-old, who suffers from dementia, can be seen walking past a property before turning onto a cycle path.
He was reported missing by his family on Friday 18th January.
28 Jan 2019
