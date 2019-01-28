Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rescuers battle tough conditions to save climber
An injured climber has been rescued after getting into difficulty on the Cairngorm plateau near Ben Macdui on Sunday.
Willie Anderson, from Cairngorm Mountain Rescue, said rescue efforts were hampered by the weather:
"It was very difficult, certainly in the early stages, it was the wind that was causing the problem.
"It was making crew members struggle just to get to the location."
The man was carried along the mountain before he was was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window