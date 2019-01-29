Media player
William and Kate officially open V&A Dundee
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have officially opened Dundee's V&A Museum of Design.
Prince William and Catherine, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, greeted members of the public outside the V&A after their visit.
V&A Dundee opened in September and has attracted more than 380,000 visitors.
29 Jan 2019
